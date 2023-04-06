Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 481 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CNC opened at $65.79 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

