Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,634 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.