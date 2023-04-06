Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $259.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $261.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

