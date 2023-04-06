Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

