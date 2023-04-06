Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,900 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

