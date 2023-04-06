Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

