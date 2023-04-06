Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.