Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 479 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

SRE opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.