Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 641 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Bank of America raised their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Hess stock opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

