Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 263 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

