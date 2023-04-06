Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $135.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 5.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $135,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.88 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

