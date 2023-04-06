Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

