Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.10

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.10 and last traded at $159.75, with a volume of 510738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

