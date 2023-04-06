Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.72% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

