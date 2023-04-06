Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,477,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 508,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.00, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,299 shares of company stock worth $1,422,480 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.