Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

