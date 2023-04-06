Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Price Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $229.73 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

