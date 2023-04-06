Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

