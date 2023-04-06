Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.73

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 65798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,150,000 after buying an additional 384,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after buying an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

