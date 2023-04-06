ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.04

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 34563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

