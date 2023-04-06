Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

