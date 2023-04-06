Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Green Dot worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GDOT opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $834.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $30.29.
Green Dot Profile
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
