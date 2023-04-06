Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 10.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

