Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $149.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $403.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.