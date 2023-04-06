Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 5,506 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $152,075.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -252.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

