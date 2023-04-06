Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.