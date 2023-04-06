Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $96.46.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

