Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

