Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total transaction of $333,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

