Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Issue $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.27 and its 200-day moving average is $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

