TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Sells 125,582 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TMC the metals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,894,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TMC the metals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

