Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Ramos Sells 2,044 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alarm.com Price Performance
ALRM opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
