Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,198,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock worth $12,283,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $378.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

