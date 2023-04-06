First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.27 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

