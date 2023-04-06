First Merchants Corp Sells 3,545 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

EYE stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

