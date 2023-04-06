First Merchants Corp Sells 924 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.15 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.