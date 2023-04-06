First Merchants Corp Has $241,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

