First Merchants Corp Sells 7,533 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 734.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

YETI Trading Down 3.4 %

YETI Profile

YETI stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

