Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGDM opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

