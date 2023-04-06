First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

