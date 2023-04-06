Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

NYSE:DHI opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

