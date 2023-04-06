First Merchants Corp Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $136.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

