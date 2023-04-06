First Merchants Corp Sells 330 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.27.

Shares of ANSS opened at $323.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

