SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 96,083 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 192,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,149,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

