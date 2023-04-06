3,600 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

