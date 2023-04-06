Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEF stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

