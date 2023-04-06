Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Stock Performance
BATS:ESEB opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.
About Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF
