Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESEB opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

About Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF

The Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (ESEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of emerging market USD-denominated sovereign debts, which selects and weights its securities based on ESG principles. ESEB was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

