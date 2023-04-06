Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

