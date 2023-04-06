Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,548 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

