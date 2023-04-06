Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.37 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

